Man arrested in connection to fentanyl-related death in Austin

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The Brief A man was arrested in connection to a fentanyl-related death WCSO said the incident happened on Feb. 3, 2024, in the 12800 block of Woodmere Street in Austin The man is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond



A man was arrested in connection to a fentanyl-related death in Austin.

What we know:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, an investigation stemmed from an incident that happened on Feb. 3, 2024, in the 12800 block of Woodmere Street in Austin.

A man, Andrew Brooks, was found dead as a result of fentanyl exposure. After an extensive investigation, police identified a suspect.

On March 17, 2026, Freddie Lee Rodriguez was arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death.

He is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

What they're saying:

"The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit worked tirelessly over the course of this investigation, dedicating significant time and resources to pursuing justice for the victim and his family. Their persistence and commitment were instrumental in bringing this case forward," the sheriff's office said in a statement.