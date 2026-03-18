Texas won't observe Cesar Chavez Day after sexual assault allegations, Abbott says

The Brief New allegations of sexual abuse against Cesar Chavez have come out. The New York Times posted its investigation on March 18. Labor leader Dolores Huerta posted about her sexual abuse against Chavez. Gov. Abbott said Texas will not observe Cesar Chavez Day holiday.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday the state will not observe Cesar Chavez Day after new allegations of sexual abuse were leveled against the celebrated workers' rights advocate.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the New York Times posted its investigation that featured testimony from two women who said Chavez abused them for years when they were minors.

Other women, including labor leader Dolores Huerta, also told the Times that Chavez sexually assaulted them.

American union leader Cesar Chavez (1927 - 1993) attends a Labour Party press conference in the UK, 17th September 1974. (Photo by Les Lee/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Expand

Before the new allegations came out, planned celebrations honoring Cesar Chavez were canceled, including several by the United Farmworkers Union, the organization that Chavez co-founded.

The UFU called the allegations of abuse "shocking," "disturbing" and "indefensible."

In Austin, PODER (People Organized in Defense of the Earth and her Resources) canceled their annual Cesar Chavez March that was originally set for March 28.

Dolores Huerta speaks out

After the New York Times article came out, Dolores Huerta made a public statement about her experience.

"I have encouraged people to always use their voice. Following the New York Times’ multi-year investigation into sexual misconduct by Cesar Chavez, I can no longer stay silent and must share my own experiences," Huerta said in a statement.

She said Chavez sexually abused her on two separate occasions. Both times led to pregnancies by Chavez.

You can read her full statement below:

Abbott responds

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement Wednesday about the allegations made against Chavez:

"The State of Texas will not observe the Cesar Chavez Day holiday. I am directing all Texas state agency heads to comply. In the upcoming legislative session, I will work with Texas lawmakers to remove Cesar Chavez Day from state law altogether.

"Reports of the horrific and widely acknowledged sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez rightfully dismantle the myth of this progressive hero and undermine the narrative that elevated Chavez as a figure worthy of official state celebration."

Cesar Chavez Day was set for March 31.