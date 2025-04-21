Haruka Weiser: Safe Horns continues to fight for improvements 9 years after UT student's murder

The Brief It's been nine years since the killing of UT student Haruka Weiser In 2016, Weiser was raped and killed on campus Since then, an advocacy group of UT parents has been fighting to make safety improvements on campus



It has been nine years since University of Texas student Haruka Weiser was brutally killed on campus.

Since, an advocacy group of UT parents has been fighting to make safety improvements on campus.

The backstory:

A body was found in a creek on campus in April 2016.

"It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years. Sorry, it makes me emotional," Safe Horns President Joell McNew said.

McNew remembers that day.

"Around 10:30 in the morning, my son was a freshman at UT, and he called me asking me to look up, search for what was happening on the UT campus. He wasn't describing it, but I could tell something bad had happened," McNew said.

Eighteen-year-old UT freshman, Haruka Weiser, had been raped and killed.

"For her family to entrust our city and our university with her, and for her to fall in love with UT, and for this brutal, brutal tragic murder, it was just too much," McNew said.

Meanwhile, Weiser’s father fights to ensure his daughter’s killer never gets out of prison.

"We will never know how many women he planned to rape or murder but the resting conviction of Mr. Criner means that he will never do this again," Haruka’s father, Dr. Thomas Weise, said in 2018.

Creation of Safe Horns

The backstory:

McNew said a group of UT parents wanted to make a change.

"It was really a call to action for us. We can't just sit there and keep talking about it, we need to do something," McNew said.

The advocacy group, Safe Horns, was created.

"First thing we did was parents and students came together, they looked at lighting on campus, vegetation, door locks, all the physical security and what caused them fear," McNew said.

From there, they went to work.

Dig deeper:

In 2020, the University of Texas System Board of Regents allocated $8 million for improvements to the West Campus neighborhood. Since, lighting in the area has been overhauled to eliminate dark areas that were crime hot spots.

The West Campus Ambassador Program, which consists of a safety, cleaning, and hospitality team, was also implemented. Safe Horns opened Safe Horns Place on campus to host self-defense workshops and crime prevention sessions.

"All of us making these small victories along the way leaves a legacy for future students that we will 100% with pride say, yes, your students should be proud to go to UT, it is safe to go here, we are watching out for each other, we are committed to that," McNew said.

She said she hopes they can be guardians for others.