Hate crime? Call for charges after stabbing near UT Austin

The local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling on law enforcement to file hate crime charges after a stabbing in West Campus, near UT Austin.

Austin police say Bert Baker, 36, stabbed another man at the intersection of West 26th and Nueces Streets just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CAIR says the victim was part of a group of four young Muslim Americans who had just attended a pro-Palestinian protest.

They say the group was driving home when Baker allegedly tried to rip a flagpole with a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf reading ‘Free Palestine’ off of their car.

CAIR says, according to the victims, Baker then pulled a man from the car and attacked him. They say the rest of the group tried to fight him off, before he stabbed one of the men in the chest, breaking one of his ribs.

CAIR and local community leaders plan to hold a news conference Tuesday outside of City Hall to call for hate crime charges against Baker.

In a statement, CAIR-Austin Board Chair Fayyaz Shah said, "The entire Austin Muslim community stands in solidarity with these young members of our community, who appear to be the latest victims of a surge in anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate across our nation. We encourage law enforcement to file hate crime charges against the suspect and we also encourage federal law enforcement to open a hate crime probe."