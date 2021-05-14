HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Austin police searching for endangered adult

article

The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting help in locating 31-year-old Anissa Perez.

Perez was reported missing on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at approximately 11:43 a.m. APD says she was last seen at 1221 Algarita Avenue in Southeast Austin at 6 a.m.

Police are concerned about her immediate welfare.

Perez is described as:

Hispanic female

5'01"

130 lbs.

Brown eyes

Blonde hair

If you see Perez, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.