HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Austin police searching for endangered adult
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting help in locating 31-year-old Anissa Perez.
Perez was reported missing on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at approximately 11:43 a.m. APD says she was last seen at 1221 Algarita Avenue in Southeast Austin at 6 a.m.
Police are concerned about her immediate welfare.
Perez is described as:
- Hispanic female
- 5'01"
- 130 lbs.
- Brown eyes
- Blonde hair
If you see Perez, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.