The Brief Hays CISD Board voted to name 4 new schools, a stadium, and the social services and technology buildings Each facility/building was named in honor of a longtime district educator or community partner Outgoing superintendent Dr. Eric Wright will have Hays CISD's newest high school named after him



The Hays CISD Board voted Monday night to name four new schools, a stadium and the district's social services and technology buildings.

The facilities were named in honor of longtime district educators and community partners.

What are the new names of Hays CISD buildings and schools?

Local perspective:

The facilities are as follows:

Dr. Eric Wright High School

This is Hays CISD's fourth comprehensive high school.

The building is currently under construction and scheduled to open as early as August 2029.

Dr. Wright is the second longest-serving superintendent in the history of Hays CISD, second only to one of the namesakes for Johnson High School – Moe Johnson. He has served as superintendent of Hays CISD for more than nine years.

"His 39-year career in public education has had a far-reaching, positive impact on local students, staff, and educators, as well as countless people across the entire state. In addition to the incredible and innovative leadership he has provided Hays CISD during some of the most challenging times in district history, he is also a respected and admired public education champion throughout Texas," said the district in a release.

Wright will be retiring from the district in February.

Rachel Campos Guerrero Elementary School

This will be the district’s 18th elementary school campus.

Full funding for construction has been approved by voters and the campus will open in the next several years.

Guerrero graduated from Kyle High School in 1967, the year citizens voted to create Hays CISD. Following college, she became a bilingual teacher and spent the majority of her more than 38-year career teaching children at Kyle and Hemphill elementaries the fundamentals of reading, writing, and math.

"Family and colleagues praise her for instilling in her young students compassion, character, and the importance of strong communication skills. Her students felt respected, encouraged, and capable under her care. Her professional legacy is one of passion, love, and unwavering dedication to her craft," the district said.

Guerrero passed away this past February.

Dr. Jesse Porras Elementary School

This will be the district’s 19th elementary school campus.

Funding for initial construction design documents has been approved by voters and the campus is projected to open in the early 2030s.

Dr. Porras was a beloved person in the Hays CISD family.

"He spent the last decade of his 30-year career in education in Hays CISD. Throughout those years, he made a meaningful and important impact on the lives of thousands of students and colleagues. As a testament to his lasting legacy – nearly fifteen years after his death – his name continued to be a top contender as a school namesake every time the district asked for suggestions," said the district.

Dr. Porras passed away in September 2011 while serving as assistant principal at Hemphill Elementary.

Jorge Garcia Middle School

This will be the district’s seventh middle school, located near Uhland – Garcia’s hometown.

Funding for initial construction design documents has been approved by voters and the campus is projected to open in the early 2030s.

Garcia was a selfless servant of children in Hays CISD ane a 1977 graduate of Hays High School and went on to serve as a counselor in the district at both the high school and middle school levels for 25 years.

"Born in 1958, Hays CISD Middle School namesake Dr. T. C. McCormick was actually the doctor who delivered him. His passion was keeping kids in school, counseling them through life challenges, and going door-to-door to recover children who had given up on school. His compassionate legacy is a testament to what the heart of an educator should be," said the district.

Garcia passed away in February 2020.

Mark Jones Stadium

This will be the second competition stadium in Hays CISD.

Funding for the base stadium has been approved by voters and is under construction at the district’s newest high school. Funding to build the facility into a full, UIL-level competition stadium will be identified in the near future, says Hays CISD.

Jones has served the school district’s athletic programs for more than three decades, volunteering as a timekeeper/scoreboard operator at district football and basketball games, as well as handling the starter’s duties at track meets. He is a graduate of Hays High School, grew up in Buda and currently resides in Kyle.

He served two terms on the Hays CISD school board before leaving to become a Hays County commissioner, and he is a longtime volunteer with the district’s Education Foundation.

Community members continuously agree that Mark is among the most dedicated and passionate advocates for the district and its students.

"I am guessing that the only person who worked longer on behalf of Hays CISD athletics was my dad, Bob Shelton. Mark has devoted thousands and thousands of hours on behalf of Hays CISD athletics for no compensation other than serving the interests of its student-athletes," said Trace Shelton, son of Shelton Stadium's namesake Bob Shelton.

Esperanza Orosco Hope Center

The district’s social services building, located next to Simon Middle School, currently houses the district’s Clothes Closet and Hays Hope2Go food pantry, both co-founded by Orosco.

Orosco has served on the Hays CISD Board since 2016, making her one of the longest-serving trustees in district history. Before that, she was an early childhood and 4th-grade bilingual teacher with more than a decade of classroom experience.

"While serving as a teacher in the district, she recognized that some students faced barriers to learning that had a tremendously negative impact – clothing and food insecurity. She set out to solve that problem by starting a campus-based clothes closet and weekend/holiday food pantry," says the district.

In 2018, as a board member and in partnership with Dr. Wright, Orosco took her passion to help students districtwide and founded the Hays CISD Clothes Closet. A year later, she created the Hays Hope2Go program that provides meals for students to take home to their families. The program has since expanded to also aid students with school supplies and other needs.

Dianne Borreson Technology Building

The current technology building at the district’s central office complex, Building B, was not yet named prior to Monday night

Dianne Borreson is a graduate of Hays High School who spent her entire 31-year education career in Hays CISD. She has been instrumental in creating the district’s technology program.

While as a teacher at Tom Green Elementary in the late 1980s, she formed the campus’s technology team and would eventually go on to become the district’s first Chief Technology Officer.

She served as the leader of the district’s technology department for more than 20 years, beginning in 2001 until her retirement.

Board relocates existing namesake facilities

Dig deeper:

Hays CISD trustees also voted Monday to move two existing namesake facilities to new locations – the Nolan Kunkel Room at the Historic Buda School and the Tiny Arnold Transportation Training Room.

The district says that since the Historic Buda School is up for sale, it will instead preserve the Kunkel namesake at the new Buda Elementary library. Kunkel was a longtime principal at the original Buda Elementary.

The Tiny Arnold Transportation Training Room has moved from its previous I-35 location to the district’s Transportation Department headquarters in Uhland. Arnold was a longtime school bus driver and instrumental transportation department employee who passed away in 1995.

How are schools named in Hays CISD?

By the numbers:

In Hays CISD, new school names are based on an open naming nomination process.

In October, the district received 844 name suggestions for new schools, of which 389 met current naming policy – that new schools can be named after former district employees or historical locations.

Though not a vote, the number of times a person or place is nominated is a factor in naming decisions.

Guerrero, Porras, and Garcia all received between 20 and 40 separate nominations. Dr. Wright received the most at 49.