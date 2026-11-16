Persimmon predictions: Why Texans turn to this fall fruit for a winter forecast

The Brief Pictures of persimmon seeds have been spotted all over social media in recent weeks. Folklore says that the shape of the embryo inside the seed can give us a glimpse at the winter ahead. The prediction depends on whether the inside of the seed resembles a spoon, a fork or a knife.



Photos of persimmon seeds have been spotted all over social media in recent weeks, claiming to offer a glimpse at the winter that Texas can expect.

The backstory:

According to folklore rooted in the Ozarks and Appalachia, the shape of the embryo inside the seed of this fall fruit points to a prediction of how harsh winter weather will be in the Lone Star State.

It all depends on whether it resembles a spoon, a fork or a knife.

What the three persimmon seed shapes mean

A spoon-shaped embryo is said to symbolize a shovel, meaning plenty of snow in the winter ahead.

If the seed contains a fork-shaped embryo, it foretells a mild winter with less snow.

A knife shape inside the seed is said to represent piercing cold, meaning bitter temperatures and icy conditions.

Persimmons in Texas coming up ‘spoons’ for 2026

Most people who have posted images and videos of split persimmon seeds in Texas show spoon shapes inside the seeds.

What they're saying:

Tk Farm Goods in Lufkin, Texas, posted a video in late September of a persimmon seed being cracked open with a spoon-shaped embryo inside.

"Well, east Texas, it could be a rough winter," they wrote. "Every seed we have checked from different trees all look like shovels to me."

"The persimmons have spoken, and I don’t like their answer," wrote Maija DeAnn. She got four spoons and one knife in the seeds she cut open.

How accurate are the persimmon predictions?

Dig deeper:

According to climate experts, the shapes are determined by how the developing embryo and its leaves are positioned inside the seed. That is not determined by atmospheric conditions.

Experts say that the spoon shapes are particularly common in seeds, which could explain why snowy predictions are so common.

How people make predictions

Find a ripe, locally grown American persimmon in the fall. Remove a seed from the persimmon and carefully split it open. Examine the white embryo inside the dark seed and note the shape. Repeat with several seeds to see which shape appears most often.

The seeds can be quite tough to open, so experts say it’s best to let slippery seeds dry before attempting to split them.