28-acre Georgetown data center: Residents push back against proposal

The Brief Georgetown residents pushing back against developer's request to rezone 28 acres of land for a massive data center Residents from Churchill Farms, Riverhill, Carlson Place, and Indian Creek are voicing their concerns about proposed Inner Loop Exchange Planned Unit Development



Homeowners in several Georgetown neighborhoods are mobilizing against a developer’s request to rezone 28 acres of land for a massive data center just feet away from residential subdivisions.

The backstory:

Residents from Churchill Farms, Riverhill, Carlson Place, and Indian Creek gathered Sunday afternoon at perky Beans Coffee shop to organize their response after receiving notifications two to three weeks ago regarding the proposed Inner Loop Exchange Planned Unit Development.

Developers are asking city officials to rezone the property—located along Northeast Inner Loop and East University Avenue—from its current designation for retail and civic uses to allow for a 68-megawatt data center spanning up to 290,000 square feet.

According to project materials, the facility would support "everyday cloud services like online banking, streaming, and healthcare records, not large-scale AI training."

For nearby homeowners, however, the scale and location of the project are major red flags.

"There's so much land in Texas," said Kirk Cunningham, a resident of the Riverhill subdivision. "Can we not put them someplace where it doesn't infringe on people's homes?"

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Power grid and infrastructure concerns

What they're saying:

Alongside worries over noise pollution, environmental impacts, and declining property values, neighbors are particularly alarmed about the strain the facility could place on an already fragile local power grid.

Residents say they have dealt with frequent, prolonged Oncor power outages for years.

"It's gone out, you know, 14, 15 hours at a time, five hours at a time," Cunningham said. "As a homeowner, with the power going out as much as it does, that drawing that much power can't help."

Rezoning documents note that a proposed Oncor substation directly adjacent to the northern edge of the site would supply electricity to the facility.

Riverhill resident Boz Sabeti argues that developers are taking advantage of infrastructure meant to fix existing neighborhood issues.

"These developers are looking to piggyback [on an] Oncor substation that's coming in that's meant to alleviate the problems that people here have been suffering through," Sabeti said.

In a previous statement regarding outages in the area in 2024, Oncor acknowledged customer frustrations, attributing repeat interruptions to severe weather, vehicle accidents, wildlife, and equipment issues.

The utility noted it recently upgraded power lines and equipment along Toll Road 130 to improve reliability, with additional upgrades and long-term planning underway.

City leaders weigh economic growth against neighborhood impact

The other side:

Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder addressed some of the community’s concerns on social media, noting that data centers like the one proposed use a closed-loop cooling system that consumes almost no water.

Schroeder also stated that he prefers being in a community with strong economic opportunities rather than one struggling to attract businesses and jobs.

Local perspective:

Residents, however, contend the project would ultimately harm Georgetown’s long-term appeal and growth.

"Most people will either be looking to sell or move, and it would also detract from other developments that are beneficial to the City of Georgetown from happening," Sabeti said.

What's next:

The Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the rezoning request on Tuesday, November 17, at 6 p.m.

If the commission votes to recommend approval, the proposal will move to the Georgetown City Council for a final decision on December 8.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Mayor Schroeder and the project's engineering consultant for additional comment and is awaiting a response.