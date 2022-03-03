Hays CISD board to meet March 8 about arrested teacher

The Hays CISD board of trustees has called for a special meeting next week to begin the process of terminating a teacher who was recently arrested for indecency with a child.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. March 8. The district says that because of the seriousness of the matter, the board is not waiting for its regular board meeting later this month to address it.

Blanco Vista Elementary second-grade teacher Andrew Palmore was arrested on March 1 and has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child and other related offenses following an "exhaustive investigation" by the Kyle Police Department (KPD), says Hays CISD.

The district said earlier this week that it was told about the investigation on Feb. 1 at which time, Palmore was placed on leave and his access to Hays CISD campuses and students was revoked. The district also says it reported the case to the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC).

According to Hays CISD, this is not the first time Palmore has been placed on leave or been under investigation. Palmore had been placed on leave in December 2020 when the district was notified that he was being investigated by Child Protective Services and law enforcement. However, those investigations did not result in any charges or any information provided to the school district that would have caused the district to proceed with disciplinary action.

KPD does not currently have evidence that the alleged acts happened during school but parents who may be concerned or have information that could be important to the investigation should contact KPD at 512-268-3232, says Hays CISD.

Palmore has been with Hays CISD since spring 2012 when he served as a substitute teacher at Blanco Vista and Science Hall elementary schools and Simon Middle School. He was hired fulltime in August 2014 at Blanco Vista where he has worked with second, fourth and fifth grade students.

According to his resume, Palmore has also worked in Austin, Bastrop, and Del Valle ISDs, and several schools in Mexico. Hays CISD says that prior to his arrest, Palmore had passed his background check and certification requirements as dictated by the district.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter