Hays CISD second-grade teacher arrested for indecency with a child

An elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child, says Hays CISD.

The district released a statement that the Kyle Police Department (KPD) arrested Blanco Vista Elementary second-grade teacher Andrew Palmore on March 1 following an "exhaustive investigation".

Hays CISD says it was told about the investigation on Feb. 1 at which time, Palmore was placed on leave and his access to Hays CISD campuses and students was revoked. The district also says it reported the case to the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC) and will now recommend to the Board of Trustees that Palmore be fired following his arrest.

KPD does not currently have evidence that the alleged acts happened during school but parents who may be concerned or have information that could be important to the investigation should contact KPD at 512-268-3232, says Hays CISD.

Palmore has been with Hays CISD since spring 2012 when he served as a substitute teacher at Blanco Vista and Science Hall elementary schools and Simon Middle School. He was hired fulltime in August 2014 at Blanco Vista where he has worked with second, fourth and fifth grade students.

Hays CISD says that prior to his arrest, Palmore had passed his background check and certification requirements as dictated by the district.

Due to the ongoing Kyle Police Department investigation, Hays CISD says it will not be providing further comment at this time.

