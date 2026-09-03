Hays Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who stole trailer in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who stole a trailer from a property in Wimberley.
The backstory:
Officials say the incident happened on August 26 at around 4:54 p.m.
Two unidentified people entered a property in Wimberley and stole a Texas Bragg eight-foot flatbed utility/lawn-care style trailer.
The trailer is a single-axle trailer equipped with a rear drop gate, white rims and has the license plate 132460K. It is described as long enough to transport a riding lawnmower or motorcycle, yet small enough to be manually lifted by the suspects.
The suspects used an older, dark blue or grayish-blue Ford Expedition, with visible stickers on the rear, to remove the trailer from the property.
Dig deeper:
The two suspects are described as a white male and a white female.
The male is believed to be younger and was wearing a tan T-shirt, light-colored shorts, and white shoes.
The female is believed to be older and was wearing a long-sleeve white T-shirt, blue shorts, and white shoes.
What you can do:
If you have information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7343 or Brian.Wahlert@hayscountytx.gov.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to P3tips.com.
The Source: Information from Hays County Sheriff's Office Facebook post on September 2, 2026.