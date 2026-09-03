Hays Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who stole trailer in Wimberley

article

The Brief Hays County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying theft suspects Two people stole a trailer off a property in Wimberley on August 26



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who stole a trailer from a property in Wimberley.

The backstory:

Officials say the incident happened on August 26 at around 4:54 p.m.

Two unidentified people entered a property in Wimberley and stole a Texas Bragg eight-foot flatbed utility/lawn-care style trailer.

The trailer is a single-axle trailer equipped with a rear drop gate, white rims and has the license plate 132460K. It is described as long enough to transport a riding lawnmower or motorcycle, yet small enough to be manually lifted by the suspects.

The suspects used an older, dark blue or grayish-blue Ford Expedition, with visible stickers on the rear, to remove the trailer from the property.

Dig deeper:

The two suspects are described as a white male and a white female.

The male is believed to be younger and was wearing a tan T-shirt, light-colored shorts, and white shoes.

The female is believed to be older and was wearing a long-sleeve white T-shirt, blue shorts, and white shoes.

What you can do:

If you have information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7343 or Brian.Wahlert@hayscountytx.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to P3tips.com.