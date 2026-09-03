Raccoon breaks into Williamson County Sheriff's Office training center

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The Brief Williamson County Sheriff's Office makes a funny post about a trespasser at its training facility

A raccoon was caught "helping himself to the workout area"



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office made a funny social post about a trespasser at its training center.

The backstory:

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office asked, "Have you seen this little guy? He's wanted for trespassing at our training center Monday (8/31) night."

The post says that staff discovered the raccoon in the workout area and "after being escorted out, he did not stick around for questioning."

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office says that it believes the raccoon may be:

Adorable

Absolutely up to no good

Skilled at stealth operations

Comfortable around free weights

Probably looking for snacks

"If spotted, please do not attempt to apprehend... he has a history of fleeing the scene," the post says.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says that the case is closed but that it "would like a word with his mother" and that the suspect was "released on his own recognizance."

Future offenses are believed "highly likely" and the sheriff's office says the gym will undergo a deep cleaning.