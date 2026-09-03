Raccoon breaks into Williamson County Sheriff's Office training center
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office made a funny social post about a trespasser at its training center.
The backstory:
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office asked, "Have you seen this little guy? He's wanted for trespassing at our training center Monday (8/31) night."
The post says that staff discovered the raccoon in the workout area and "after being escorted out, he did not stick around for questioning."
What they're saying:
The sheriff's office says that it believes the raccoon may be:
- Adorable
- Absolutely up to no good
- Skilled at stealth operations
- Comfortable around free weights
- Probably looking for snacks
"If spotted, please do not attempt to apprehend... he has a history of fleeing the scene," the post says.
What's next:
The sheriff's office says that the case is closed but that it "would like a word with his mother" and that the suspect was "released on his own recognizance."
Future offenses are believed "highly likely" and the sheriff's office says the gym will undergo a deep cleaning.
The Source: Information from Williamson County Sheriff's Office Facebook post September 2, 2026.