Hays County Brown Santa starts annual drive for money, food, toys

The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food, and toys to help families in need in Hays County. The program consists of volunteers from the Hays County Sheriff's Office and members of the community.

Due to COVID, Brown Santa had to cancel many of its fundraising events so officials say monetary funds are going to be extremely low this year. Money contributions in the form of a check or money order made payable to "Hays County Brown Santa" can be mailed to:

Hays County Brown Santa

P.O. Box 1475

San Marcos, TX 78667

Payments can also be made on Venmo or the Square. Please go to the Hays County Brown Santa Facebook page to make the donation on the site.

Brown Santa will still be accepting new toys for children up to the age of 16. Any toy that is already gift-wrapped needs to have a tag that identifies the toy, age group, and if it is for a male or female. Toys can also be picked up from your residence or business if convenient.

The deadline will be December 11 for accepting unwrapped toys and December 14 for wrapped toys. All toys will be wrapped on December 14, from 9:00 am to noon, and from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on December 14th & 15th. Children are welcomed in the warehouse to help out. Social distancing and masks will be required.

The San Marcos and Kyle Police Departments have Blue Santa programs so any families residing within those city limits must apply with them for assistance. All other families residing within Hays County can pick up applications at one of the following locations listed below.

San Marcos: Hays County Sheriff’s Office (1307 Uhland Road)

Kyle: Pct 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith (5458 FM 2770)

Buda: Pct 5 Justice of the Peace Scott Cary (500 Jack C. Hays Trail)

Wimberley: Pct 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Cable (200 Stillwater Rd Ste 104)

Dripping Springs: Pct 4 Hays County Office (195 Roger Hanks Parkway)

The deadline for accepting applications will be December 8 at 5:00 pm.

This year, families seeking assistance will need to pick up their food and toys on a designated day, time, and location. When signing up, they will be given that information. In the past, deputies and helpers delivered the toys and food directly to the family’s homes.

Those interested in assisting in the Brown Santa program or making a cash donation may contact Lieutenant Dennis Gutierrez at 512-393-7877.