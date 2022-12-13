Hays County sheriff reminding people to lock their cars following several car burglaries
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to lock their cars after an increase in car burglaries.
According to HCSO, in recent weeks, there have been numerous car burglaries reported throughout the county.
Most, if not all, of the burglaries happened on unlocked or unsecured vehicles. In four of the recent cases, firearms were taken out of unsecured vehicles.
It is not uncommon for garage door openers to be taken. If you have been affected by these thefts, it is essential to change garage door codes and securely lock the interior door of the garage.
Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler wants to remind citizens to ensure vehicles are locked and secured when unattended.
Below are some tips to follow to secure your vehicles and valuables better.
- Do not leave valuable items visible in your car
- Close all windows and lock all doors before leaving your vehicle
- When not at home, park in well-lit, heavily populated areas
- Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, find another place to parkAvoid parking next to occupied vehicles in public parking areas
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Make a copy of your registration and insurance, and keep them in your wallet or purse. Then remove all forms of identification from your vehicle. Anyone with permission to drive your vehicle should also have a copy of the registration and insurance with them to furnish to the police if necessary.
- Do not leave garage door openers or keys in parked vehicles.
- If you see any suspicious activity or individuals, please get in touch with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office immediately when you feel safe by dialing 9-1-1 or 512-393-7896.
- Don’t assume dark tinted windows will hide your valuables. Thieves often use flashlights to see through the tint.
- If leaving your vehicle parked for several days, check on it periodically.