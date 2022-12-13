Hays County sheriff reminding people to lock their cars following several car burglaries

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to lock their cars after an increase in car burglaries.

According to HCSO, in recent weeks, there have been numerous car burglaries reported throughout the county.

Most, if not all, of the burglaries happened on unlocked or unsecured vehicles. In four of the recent cases, firearms were taken out of unsecured vehicles.

It is not uncommon for garage door openers to be taken. If you have been affected by these thefts, it is essential to change garage door codes and securely lock the interior door of the garage.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler wants to remind citizens to ensure vehicles are locked and secured when unattended.

Below are some tips to follow to secure your vehicles and valuables better.