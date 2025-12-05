Where can I see holiday lights in Central Texas?
AUSTIN, Texas - The 2025 holiday season is here and with it comes lighting displays, parades and events.
FOX 7 Austin has gathered a list of where you can go to enjoy holiday lights and celebrate with your friends and family.
The list is arranged by county, then city.
Travis County
Austin
Austin Trail of Lights
- When: Dec. 10-23 from 6-10 p.m. each night
- Where: Zilker Park
- What: Annual event hosted by the Trail of Lights Foundation, trail features more than 2 million lights, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other displays and lighted tunnels; event also features live music, local food trucks, holiday vendors, and an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs Claus
- Cost: General admission ranges from $0–$8 depending on the night. ZIP passes range from $20-$35 and include early access, an exclusive entrance and a special lounge area. Platinum passes range from $85-$480 and include valet parking, early access, a shuttle, a special lounge area and drink and ride tickets.
- Website: https://austintrailoflights.org/
Zilker Holiday Tree
- When: Nov. 30–Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. (Drive up visitation nights: Dec. 2-6, Dec. 8-9, Dec. 24-Jan. 1)
- Where: Zilker Park
- What: The Zilker Holiday Tree stands 155 feet tall and is composed of 39 streamers, each with 81 multi-colored lights, totaling about 3,309 lights. The lights are hung from the Zilker Moontower, one of 17 original Austin moontowers. It has been lit almost every year since 1967 (excluding 1973)
- Website: Zilker Holiday Tree | AustinTexas.gov
Luminations
- When: Dec. 5-Jan. 3, closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
- Where: Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
- What: Guests can enjoy a canopy of twinkling lights, glowing garden paths, nightly live music, festive photo moments, and hot chocolate and churros.
- Cost: $30 for adults ($23 for members), $20 for kids age 3-12 ($13 for members), free for kids 2 and under
- Website: www.wildflower.org/luminations
Del Valle
Peppermint Parkway at COTA
- When: Now until Jan. 4, open Monday-Friday 5:30-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 3-10 p.m.
- Where: Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd
- What: Walk-thru trail with millions of twinkling lights, whimsical characters, and more, leading to a plaza filled with delicious seasonal treats, joyful rides, lively activities and more
- Cost: Admission starts at $8 per person, kids 2 and under get in free; additional costs for other events, rides and amusements
- Website: Peppermint Parkway
Lake Austin
Mozart's 2025 Lake Austin Festival of Lights
- When: Nov. 11-Dec. 11 with showtimes at 7, 8, 9, and 10 p.m.; Dec. 21-Jan. 3 with showtimes at 7, 8, 9, and 10 p.m. (closed Christmas Day); Triple feature experience from Dec. 12-20
- Where: 3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
- What: This year's festival is themed "Heaven and Nature Sing," and includes new and spectacular additions like a fire dancer waterfront battle from "The Nutcracker" and a limited-run Broadway-style Christmas concert. The Christmas village is also returning with hot chocolate and sweet treats. Millions of lights will also glow in the ever-expanding Lake Austin Nautical Light Show.
- Cost: General admission to the Holiday Village is $3; additional fees could apply for other parts of the event
- Website: www.mozartscoffee.com/pages/festival-of-lights
Pflugerville
Pfestival of Lights & Parade
- When: Saturday, Dec. 6 from 4-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Pflugerville
- What: Family friendly activities, hot cocoa, and festive performances behind City Hall; parade from Railroad Avenue to downtown starting at 5 p.m.; Santa arrives for tree lighting and photos at 6:30 p.m.
Menorah Lighting
- When: Sunday, Dec. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Pflugerville
- What: Third annual Menorah Lighting with Chabad of Round Rock/Pflugerville
Hays County
San Marcos
Lone Star Light Show
- When: Now until Dec. 31, open Sunday-Thursday 6-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6-11 p.m.
- Where: 6218 I-35 South frontage road, northeast of Old Bastrop Road
- What: Interactive drive-thru light show with seven immersive tunnels, an entirely LED nativity, thousands of light strands, a 50-foot-high Christmas tree and more.
- Cost: $25 general vehicle admission for weekdays; $30 general vehicle admission for weekends
- Website: www.lonestarlightshow.com
Wimberley
EmilyAnn Theatre's Trail of Lights
- When: Now until Dec. 26, open Sunday-Thursday 6-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6-10 p.m. (except Dec 21-23, open from 6-10 p.m.)
- Where: EmilyAnn Theatre, 1101 FM 2325, Wimberley
- What: A walking trail through about 8 acres of lighted exhibits; live entertainment onstage near the yule log where guests can enjoy complimentary marshmallows and hot chocolate; several special event nights throughout the run of the trail; a concession stand and an entrance store
- Cost: Free, but donations accepted as this is a fundraiser for the theatre
- Website: www.emilyann.org/trailoflights.html
Bastrop County
Bastrop
Bastrop River of Lights
- When: Now until Jan. 5, from dusk to 10 p.m. every night
- Where: 601 Chestnut Street, Bastrop
- What: Attendees can stroll the half-mile June Hill Pape Riverwalk and enjoy hundreds of sparkling displays in festive holiday themes
Lost Pines Lighted Christmas Parade
- When: Saturday, Dec. 13 starting at 6 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Bastrop
- What: More than 150 dazzling entries of floats, fire trucks, unicycles, vintage cars and even Santa himself. Event will travel south down Main Street
Bexar County
San Antonio
Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo
- When: Now until Jan. 4
- Where: 3903 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio
- What: Multiple realms of twinkling lights, festive music and whimsical displays; daily activities like Pick-A-Present, S'mores Pits and photos with Santa; weekend activities and meet-and-greets with the zoo's mascots;
- Cost: Free for San Antonio Zoo members or with a standard admission ticket; day memberships start at $44.99; daily admissions start at $21.91; children under 3 get in free
- Website: Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo
Holiday Lights on the San Antonio River Walk
- When: Now until Jan. 11, from sundown to sunrise
- Where: San Antonio River Walk in Downtown San Antonio
- What: About 200,000 lights draped across the bald cypress trees lining the downtown portion of the River Walk
- Cost: Free
- Website: Holiday Lights on the San Antonio River Walk
Blanco County
Johnson City
Lights Spectacular 2025
- When: Now until Jan. 4, from dusk (about 5:45 p.m.) to midnight
- Where: Located at various locations throughout downtown Johnson City; Memorial Park; Pedernales Electric Coop HQ
- What: Laser show and fun lighted ornaments at courthouse; over 1 million lights on oak trees and colorful themed displays at Memorial Park and PEC HQ; interactive displays, carriage rides
- Cost: Free
- Website: www.lightsspectacular.com
Burnet County
Marble Falls
Walkway of Lights
- When: Now until Jan. 3, from 6-10 p.m. (weather permitting)
- Where: Lakeside Park & Beach, 205 Buena Vista Drive
- What: Attendees can stroll past Christmas sculptures on Marble Falls Lake and enjoy many different events, like pictures with Santa, a boat parade, movies in the park and more. Concessions will also be available such as cookies, hot chocolate and coffee
- Cost: $2 per person
- Website: Walkway of Lights
Comal County
New Braunfels
Santa's Ranch
- When: Now through Jan. 4, open Sundays through Thursdays 6-10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6-11 p.m.
- Where: 9561 I-35 North in New Braunfels, just southwest of San Marcos
- What: A drive-thru mile-long light display with over 3 million lights, a concession stand with hot chocolate, kettle corn, snacks, souvenirs and more
- Cost: $37 plus tax for a single pass per vehicle; $74 plus tax for a season pass per vehicle
- Website: www.santasranch.com
Gillespie County
Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg Christmas Nights of Lights
- When: Now until Jan. 6, nightly beginning at 5 p.m. (closed on Dec. 5 and Dec. 31)
- Where: Marktplatz in Fredericksburg
- What: Each evening will feature holiday music starting at 5 p.m., followed by a 10-minute audio presentation on the history of Fredericksburg's German heritage at 6 p.m., then a countdown to the lighting of Marktplatz. The music will end at 6:30 p.m. following the countdown.
- Cost: Free
- Website: Visit Fredericksburg
The Source: Information in this report comes from a variety of sources, including city and county websites and event pages for individual displays.