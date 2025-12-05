Where can I see holiday lights in Central Texas?

The Brief 2025 holiday season is here FOX 7 Austin has gathered a list of holiday lights and events in Central Texas



The 2025 holiday season is here and with it comes lighting displays, parades and events.

FOX 7 Austin has gathered a list of where you can go to enjoy holiday lights and celebrate with your friends and family.

The list is arranged by county, then city.

Travis County

Austin

Austin Trail of Lights

When: Dec. 10-23 from 6-10 p.m. each night

Where: Zilker Park

What: Annual event hosted by the Trail of Lights Foundation, trail features more than 2 million lights, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other displays and lighted tunnels; event also features live music, local food trucks, holiday vendors, and an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs Claus

Cost: General admission ranges from $0–$8 depending on the night. ZIP passes range from $20-$35 and include early access, an exclusive entrance and a special lounge area. Platinum passes range from $85-$480 and include valet parking, early access, a shuttle, a special lounge area and drink and ride tickets.

Website: https://austintrailoflights.org/

Zilker Holiday Tree

When: Nov. 30–Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. (Drive up visitation nights: Dec. 2-6, Dec. 8-9, Dec. 24-Jan. 1)

Where: Zilker Park

What: The Zilker Holiday Tree stands 155 feet tall and is composed of 39 streamers, each with 81 multi-colored lights, totaling about 3,309 lights. The lights are hung from the Zilker Moontower, one of 17 original Austin moontowers. It has been lit almost every year since 1967 (excluding 1973)

Website: Zilker Holiday Tree | AustinTexas.gov

Luminations

When: Dec. 5-Jan. 3, closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Where: Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

What: Guests can enjoy a canopy of twinkling lights, glowing garden paths, nightly live music, festive photo moments, and hot chocolate and churros.

Cost: $30 for adults ($23 for members), $20 for kids age 3-12 ($13 for members), free for kids 2 and under

Website: www.wildflower.org/luminations

Del Valle

Peppermint Parkway at COTA

When: Now until Jan. 4, open Monday-Friday 5:30-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 3-10 p.m.

Where: Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

What: Walk-thru trail with millions of twinkling lights, whimsical characters, and more, leading to a plaza filled with delicious seasonal treats, joyful rides, lively activities and more

Cost: Admission starts at $8 per person, kids 2 and under get in free; additional costs for other events, rides and amusements

Website: Peppermint Parkway

Lake Austin

Mozart's 2025 Lake Austin Festival of Lights

When: Nov. 11-Dec. 11 with showtimes at 7, 8, 9, and 10 p.m.; Dec. 21-Jan. 3 with showtimes at 7, 8, 9, and 10 p.m. (closed Christmas Day); Triple feature experience from Dec. 12-20

Where: 3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

What: This year's festival is themed "Heaven and Nature Sing," and includes new and spectacular additions like a fire dancer waterfront battle from "The Nutcracker" and a limited-run Broadway-style Christmas concert. The Christmas village is also returning with hot chocolate and sweet treats. Millions of lights will also glow in the ever-expanding Lake Austin Nautical Light Show.

Cost: General admission to the Holiday Village is $3; additional fees could apply for other parts of the event

Website: www.mozartscoffee.com/pages/festival-of-lights

Pflugerville

Pfestival of Lights & Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 6 from 4-7:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Pflugerville

What: Family friendly activities, hot cocoa, and festive performances behind City Hall; parade from Railroad Avenue to downtown starting at 5 p.m.; Santa arrives for tree lighting and photos at 6:30 p.m.

Menorah Lighting

When: Sunday, Dec. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Pflugerville

What: Third annual Menorah Lighting with Chabad of Round Rock/Pflugerville

Hays County

San Marcos

Lone Star Light Show

When: Now until Dec. 31, open Sunday-Thursday 6-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6-11 p.m.

Where: 6218 I-35 South frontage road, northeast of Old Bastrop Road

What: Interactive drive-thru light show with seven immersive tunnels, an entirely LED nativity, thousands of light strands, a 50-foot-high Christmas tree and more.

Cost: $25 general vehicle admission for weekdays; $30 general vehicle admission for weekends

Website: www.lonestarlightshow.com

Wimberley

EmilyAnn Theatre's Trail of Lights

When: Now until Dec. 26, open Sunday-Thursday 6-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6-10 p.m. (except Dec 21-23, open from 6-10 p.m.)

Where: EmilyAnn Theatre, 1101 FM 2325, Wimberley

What: A walking trail through about 8 acres of lighted exhibits; live entertainment onstage near the yule log where guests can enjoy complimentary marshmallows and hot chocolate; several special event nights throughout the run of the trail; a concession stand and an entrance store

Cost: Free, but donations accepted as this is a fundraiser for the theatre

Website: www.emilyann.org/trailoflights.html

Bastrop County

Bastrop

Bastrop River of Lights

When: Now until Jan. 5, from dusk to 10 p.m. every night

Where: 601 Chestnut Street, Bastrop

What: Attendees can stroll the half-mile June Hill Pape Riverwalk and enjoy hundreds of sparkling displays in festive holiday themes

Lost Pines Lighted Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 13 starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bastrop

What: More than 150 dazzling entries of floats, fire trucks, unicycles, vintage cars and even Santa himself. Event will travel south down Main Street

Bexar County

San Antonio

Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo

When: Now until Jan. 4

Where: 3903 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio

What: Multiple realms of twinkling lights, festive music and whimsical displays; daily activities like Pick-A-Present, S'mores Pits and photos with Santa; weekend activities and meet-and-greets with the zoo's mascots;

Cost: Free for San Antonio Zoo members or with a standard admission ticket; day memberships start at $44.99; daily admissions start at $21.91; children under 3 get in free

Website: Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo

Holiday Lights on the San Antonio River Walk

When: Now until Jan. 11, from sundown to sunrise

Where: San Antonio River Walk in Downtown San Antonio

What: About 200,000 lights draped across the bald cypress trees lining the downtown portion of the River Walk

Cost: Free

Website: Holiday Lights on the San Antonio River Walk

Blanco County

Johnson City

Lights Spectacular 2025

When: Now until Jan. 4, from dusk (about 5:45 p.m.) to midnight

Where: Located at various locations throughout downtown Johnson City; Memorial Park; Pedernales Electric Coop HQ

What: Laser show and fun lighted ornaments at courthouse; over 1 million lights on oak trees and colorful themed displays at Memorial Park and PEC HQ; interactive displays, carriage rides

Cost: Free

Website: www.lightsspectacular.com

Burnet County

Marble Falls

Walkway of Lights

When: Now until Jan. 3, from 6-10 p.m. (weather permitting)

Where: Lakeside Park & Beach, 205 Buena Vista Drive

What: Attendees can stroll past Christmas sculptures on Marble Falls Lake and enjoy many different events, like pictures with Santa, a boat parade, movies in the park and more. Concessions will also be available such as cookies, hot chocolate and coffee

Cost: $2 per person

Website: Walkway of Lights

Comal County

New Braunfels

Santa's Ranch

When: Now through Jan. 4, open Sundays through Thursdays 6-10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6-11 p.m.

Where: 9561 I-35 North in New Braunfels, just southwest of San Marcos

What: A drive-thru mile-long light display with over 3 million lights, a concession stand with hot chocolate, kettle corn, snacks, souvenirs and more

Cost: $37 plus tax for a single pass per vehicle; $74 plus tax for a season pass per vehicle

Website: www.santasranch.com

Gillespie County

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Christmas Nights of Lights

When: Now until Jan. 6, nightly beginning at 5 p.m. (closed on Dec. 5 and Dec. 31)

Where: Marktplatz in Fredericksburg

What: Each evening will feature holiday music starting at 5 p.m., followed by a 10-minute audio presentation on the history of Fredericksburg's German heritage at 6 p.m., then a countdown to the lighting of Marktplatz. The music will end at 6:30 p.m. following the countdown.

Cost: Free

Website: Visit Fredericksburg