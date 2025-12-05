Historic Bartlett Red School building vandalized; reward offered for information

The Brief Historic Bartlett Red School building recently vandalized There is an active police investigation and a reward is being offered The building is over 110 years old and used to be a school until the late 1980s



The historic Bartlett Red School building was recently vandalized and police are looking for the culprits.

The damage was found earlier this week and the incident is now under investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share the extent of the damages or what specifically was vandalized.

What you can do:

The Bartlett Police Department is asking the public for help and there is a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved.

Due to the damage causing "significant repair needs", the Bartlett Activities Center is seeking donations to help the restoration efforts.

What is the Bartlett Red School?

Dig deeper:

The building is home to the Bartlett Area Historical Society, the Bartlett Area Museum and the Bartlett Alumni Association.

It was built in 1909 and stands as one of the city's most treasured landmarks, guarding the artifacts, records and memories of the community.

According to the Bartlett Activities Center Inc, the nonprofit that preserves the building, the school housed all grades from 1909 to 1917, elementary grades from 1917-1966 and the primary grades from 1966 to 1988.

In 1990, the school board was taking bids to demolish the school when an effort began to save the building. The school board granted the nonprofit a 25-year lease in 1991, which was later changed to a 99-year lease in 1994,

The building underwent extensive renovations and repairs to the inside and roof. The inside now hosts mini museums with artifacts from Bartlett's history dating back to the 1800s.

It has also been designated a historical landmark.