Hays County confirms two Monkeypox cases
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) has identified two confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Hays County, according to the county.
HCLHD is currently investigating the cases and working to identify those who may have had direct contact with them. No other information will be released to protect patient confidentiality, says the county.
HCLHD has developed an information hub for updates and information about monkeypox.
The county says that HCLHD has also received a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which can be administered to individuals on a case-by-case basis.