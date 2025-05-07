Hays County corrections officer arrested for alleged sex crimes against a child

The Brief Hays County corrections officer arrested, charged with felonies Charges include aggravated sex assault of a child, indecency with a child by sexual contact Second arrest of a Hays County corrections officer in less than a month



A Hays County corrections officer has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to sex crimes involving children.

What we know:

35-year-old George Snell of New Braunfels has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Bond has been set at a collective $2 million and Snell was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on May 6.

George Snell (Hays County Sheriff's Office.)

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that it has been aware of the ongoing criminal investigations into Snell since August 2024.

However, HCSO says that in order to avoid compromising the integrity of the criminal investigation, it deferred its internal administrative review. Once the sheriff's office received notification of the arrest warrants, it terminated Snell's employment effective May 6.

Snell was hired in Nov. 2022.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Anthony Hipolito gave a statement on Snell's arrest saying:

The arrest of a Hays County Sheriff's Office employee for such a horrific crime is sickening and a betrayal of everything this badge stands for. I know this damages the trust our community places in us—and I don’t take that lightly. Let me be clear: there is zero tolerance for criminal behavior in this agency. Any employee who breaks the law, especially in ways as vile as this, will be held fully accountable.

First, to those of you who continue to serve with integrity, courage, and respect for the badge—thank you. You are the backbone of this agency, and we know that you represent the vast majority of our team. We see your dedication. We value your commitment to this community and to one another. I am proud to stand beside you and will continue to support you without hesitation.

If you're involved in criminal activity, leave now—because we will find you, expose you, and will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. From day one, I’ve made accountability and transparency my priorities, and that will not change. We are cooperating fully with investigators, and we will do everything necessary to ensure justice is served. No one is above the law, and protecting our community, especially our children, remains our highest duty.

Second Hays County corrections officer arrested in a month

Dig deeper:

Snell is the second Hays County corrections officer to be arrested within the last month.

45-year-old John Duran was arrested in April and charged with official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor and tampering with a governmental record, a state jail felony, after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with an inmate.