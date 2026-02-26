Hays County corrections officer charged with sexual assault in neighboring county: sheriff
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A Hays County corrections officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in a neighboring county.
What we know:
The Hays County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday afternoon that it received formal notice from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office about the arrest.
27-year-old Miguel Simpson, of San Marcos, has been charged with sexual assault and is currently in the Guadalupe County Jail.
Miguel Simpson (Guadalupe County Jail)
According to jail records, the charge is connected to a Feb. 3 incident.
What's next:
HCSO says there is an ongoing administrative investigation running concurrently with the criminal investigation.
"The Hays County Sheriff’s Office holds its personnel to the highest standards and remains committed to transparency, accountability, and public trust," said the sheriff's office in a release.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Hays County Sheriff's Office and Guadalupe County jail/court records.