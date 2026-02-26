Hays County corrections officer charged with sexual assault in neighboring county: sheriff

The Brief Hays County corrections officer arrested, charged with sexual assault Charge is in neighboring Guadalupe County



A Hays County corrections officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in a neighboring county.

What we know:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday afternoon that it received formal notice from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office about the arrest.

27-year-old Miguel Simpson, of San Marcos, has been charged with sexual assault and is currently in the Guadalupe County Jail.

Miguel Simpson (Guadalupe County Jail)

According to jail records, the charge is connected to a Feb. 3 incident.

What's next:

HCSO says there is an ongoing administrative investigation running concurrently with the criminal investigation.

"The Hays County Sheriff’s Office holds its personnel to the highest standards and remains committed to transparency, accountability, and public trust," said the sheriff's office in a release.