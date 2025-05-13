Hays County Drone Team to conduct training flights in Dripping Springs

The Brief Hays County Drone Team to conduct training flights this week Flights will take place on Tuesday and Thursday from early evening to 10 p.m. Drones might be seen in the Belterra neighborhood of Dripping Springs



If you see drones flying around east of Dripping Springs this week, the Hays County Sheriff's Office says not to worry.

What we know:

The Hays County Drone Team will be conducting training flights tonight (May 13) and Thursday night (May 15).

The flights will happen from early evening until 10 p.m. on both days.

Residents may notice drones flying in the area of the Belterra neighborhood, near US 290 between Nutty Brown Road and Sawyer Ranch Road.

HCSO says this is "a scheduled training exercise to help our team stay sharp and ready for real-world missions".