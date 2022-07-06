Hays County fire crews working 75-acre wildfire in Dripping Springs

Hays County crews are working a wildfire in Dripping Springs.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Management said North Hays Fire and Wimberley Fire are working the wildfire on the Storm Ranch property off Gatlin Creek Rd. in Dripping Springs.

A helicopter has been making bucket drops over the area and the Texas A&M Forest Service is en route with bulldozers and air resources.

About 75 acres have burned.

There have been emergency phone notification for about 10 houses by command staff. Officials said evacuations may be needed as a precaution.

