Hays County Judge pleads for state to send vaccine doses to health department

State and local leaders are asking Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services for more help with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Providers in Hays County have received about 5,000 doses so far for their population of over 300,000. Still, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said not a single dose has been distributed to the health department.

"I'm peacefully asking for vaccinations to be delivered to our doorsteps so that we could get moving on this response," Becerra said.

Halfway through the fourth week of vaccine distribution in Texas and some of Hays County's most accessible vaccination locations have been completely overlooked.

"We have zero vaccination capacity as a health department and as the organization charged with public safety and public health," said Becerra.

All of the doses sent to vaccine providers in the county have been directed to hospitals, medical clinics, and pharmacies. This week the entire county received just 100 doses, all of them sent to one pharmacy in Dripping Springs.

"There is not enough information looping back into our public health system to get a full understanding of the consumption rate and the thresholds and who's holding vaccinations that isn't dispensing them because they're not ready," Becerra said.

At the same time, COVID-19 cases in Hays County are on the rise and hospital capacity is nearing the benchmark for additional business restrictions.

"We are probably by Saturday going to be faced with shutting things back down at a certain percentage or at a certain degree. And we need all hands on deck to address this. And we're sitting here today with no vaccines in our hands," said Becerra.

Wednesday, 38 state representatives signed onto Representative Vikki Goodwin's letter to the governor and the Texas Department of State Health Services asking for more clarity about vaccine distribution.

"There's just been a lot of frustration from people over the vaccine rollout and I felt it was important that they hear from legislators about what we're hearing from our constituents," Goodwin said.

Thursday, DSHS said next week they would direct the majority of vaccines to "large providers who can vaccinate a total of more than 100,000 people."

A spokesperson for the department told Fox 7 Austin the Hays County Health Department has completed enrollment and is now eligible to receive doses. They explained, "we'll be looking at getting vaccine to them."

"We could help a lot of people if we just get the vaccinations, and making it readily available and easily accessible with no barriers, or as few barriers as possible, is the utmost priority to me," Becerra said.

Texas DSHS said they will publish a list of vaccine hub providers later this week. Those locations will be tasked to vaccinate health care workers, people 65 and older, and those who have a high-risk medical condition. Hub providers will be required to create a website and phone number to register people with a focus on hard-hit populations and areas.

