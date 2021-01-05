More than 2,000 Williamson County seniors receive COVID-19 vaccines

More than 2,000 seniors living in long-term care facilities and nursing homes in Williamson County have been vaccinated against COVID-19, says the county.

2,020 seniors have begun voluntarily receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: Texas joins federal program to vaccinate staff, residents at long-term care facilities for free

"From the beginning I have stated that our seniors are our most valuable population, and they are the group of people who have suffered the greatest loss of life in our county and country. That is why we are using every resource available to protect them," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell in a release.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

The county says it has been working diligently with state and private sector partners to get more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable populations and those eligible to receive the vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services distribution phases.

The distribution of the vaccine to 14 long-term care and nursing home facilities in Williamson County was made possible with the collaboration of CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens and the support from state leaders, according to the county.

RELATED: Fauci sees 'glimmer of hope' as US COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up

RELATED: COVID-19 timeline: How the pandemic unfolded over 1 year

According to the Williamson County and Cities Health District's COVID-19 dashboard, over 22,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county during the pandemic and 214 residents have died from it. As of Jan. 5, just over 1,900 cases are estimated to be active, with 548 new cases being reported daily.

The majority of the confirmed cases have been in the 18-30 age group, but the majority of the deaths reported by the county are in the 81 and over age group.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK