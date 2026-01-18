Hays County officials blast federal ICE agents for "zero respect" after local raids

The Brief Federal immigration agents conducted operations in Kyle and Buda this week without giving prior notice to local law enforcement or county officials. A video showing a Salvadorian national with a bloody face during a Kyle arrest has sparked local concern and a request for medical assistance. Hays County officials expressed frustration over the lack of communication from federal authorities and emphasized that local police are not participating in the operations.



The cities of Kyle and Buda have confirmed that earlier this week ICE operations took place within city limits.

The new wave of activity has drawn new fears from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, who says that the Department of Homeland Security gave no warning that these operations would be taking place.

"It's always historically been a courtesy to inform local agencies on the ground of what's going on in our own communities," Becerra told FOX 7.

Local perspective:

A supposed ICE detainment was captured on video earlier this week in Kyle. A man can be seen with a black eye and bloody face as he’s taken into custody by officers. His family has confirmed him as Luis Ernesto Fuentes Martinzez, a Salvadorian national, who was on his way to work when ICE arrested him.

Luis Ernesto Fuentes Martinzez

"The only thing that he would have on his record is that he was here illegally. I mean, that we're agreeing with, I understand that. But as far as a criminal record, he's never been arrested for anything," Fuentes Martinez’s sister-in-law, Ronny Balli, said.

Kyle Police confirmed through a Facebook post on Thursday that they responded to a call from ICE requesting ambulatory assistance for an individual detained by federal authorities. The full post reads:

"On Thursday, January 15 at approximately 7:45 a.m., Hays County Sheriffs Office received a call from Homeland Security/ICE requesting ambulance assistance for an individual being detained by federal authorities. Members of the Kyle Police Department were notified of the request and responded to the scene to provide support to EMS. The individual was transported to the hospital by EMS in the accompaniment of Homeland Security personnel."

The City of Kyle and the Kyle Police Department are not involved with this operation or any other ICE operations, and were not made aware of this operation prior to the 911 Dispatch request.

Dig deeper:

That same day, ICE activity was confirmed in Buda as well, with the city’s Facebook page posting:

"This morning, Thurs., January 15, federal immigration enforcement agents informed the City that they intended to temporarily park a transport vehicle at City Hall as a central location while conducting their own operations in surrounding areas. The City requested that the transport bus be relocated to free up limited public parking and the agents complied. The City of Buda and the Buda Police Department are not involved with this operation."

What they're saying:

"They asked them to move along. So, I was glad for that. I praise the City of Buda for that decision," says Judge Becerra.

Without the routine communication from DHS that operations would be taking place in the county, Becerra has growing concerns that local law enforcement would be associated with ICE activity.

Ruben Becerra

"They give our local law enforcement a bad name. People are lumping them in with our current law enforcement on the ground, our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers, our employees. They have zero respect for local authorities. They have zero respect for our sheriff's office, for our police chiefs and our constables. They do not care. They owe them nothing is how they walk around."

Both Kyle Police Department and the City of Buda, have confirmed they are not involved in recent ICE operations.

FOX 7 reached out to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office on their involvement in ICE activity, who gave us this statement:

"The only involvement with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office was the medical call that was received through our dispatchers. Law enforcement assistance was not requested. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office does not have a policy in place to work with ICE. State law requires officers to work with ICE. However, the department does not proactively engage in immigration enforcement."

Big picture view:

The operations in Kyle and Buda are the latest in a string of ICE incidents that have taken place across Central Texas.

Last week, an ICE agent was injured when a Cuban national rammed their car into ICE agent’s vehicles after failing to follow the officer's commands.

The incident has gained condemnation from Governor Greg Abbott, who continues to speak in support of ICE operations across the state.