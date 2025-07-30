Hays County reports its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2025

The Brief Hays County reports its first human case of West Nile Virus for 2025 HCHD encourages people to protect themselves from mosquitoes



A positive human case of West Nile has been detected in Hays County, the Hays County Health Department (HCHD) said.

This is the first reported human case of West Nile Virus for the 2025 mosquito season in Hays County.

What they're saying:

"West Nile Virus is not contagious and humans are ‘dead-end hosts,’ meaning humans are not capable of transmitting the virus to other individuals," said Hays County Epidemiologist Ian Harris.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus

Symptoms of the infection can include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

While the risk is low for severe symptoms, people over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems can be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in extremely rare cases, death.

Patients can expect to have symptoms for three to six days, but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months.

Preventing mosquito breeding

Everyone is encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent mosquito breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Remember the 3 Ds:

Deet: Whenever outside, use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.