Hays County resident reports scam text; sheriff's office offers tips

The Brief Hays County resident reported scam text from someone claiming to be coworker Resident recognized it as a scam when person requested they buy electronic gift cards Sheriff's office is reminding residents to stay vigilant



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to stay vigilant about scams, including fraudulent text messages.

What they're saying:

A Hays County resident reported a scam text message to the sheriff's office.

The resident, who works remotely, initially responded to the scam message believing it could have been from a work phone.

The scammer addressed the resident by their first name and even used their supervisor's full name, making the message appear legitimate.

HCSO says the resident was able to recognize this as a scam when they were asked to purchase electronic gift cards.

(Hays County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

HCSO warns that scammers will often use publicly available information to make the message seem more legitimate.

They may know your name, where you work, or even who your supervisors, coworkers or family members are and use them in order to gain your trust.

HCSO is also warning about emails containing "what appear to be legitimate PDF documents," as these could be malicious and designed to install malware or steal personal information if opened.

HCSO says you can protect yourself by following these tips:

Never send money, gift cards, or e-certificates to someone based solely on a phone call or text message

Verify requests by contacting the person or organization using a trusted phone number—not the one provided in the message

Never share personal, financial, or account information with unknown callers or texters

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from law enforcement, hang up and contact the agency's office directly to verify the information

Always verify email senders before opening unexpected attachments or clicking on links

HCSO is encouraging the community to share those tips and information with friends, family, neighbors and coworkers as "awareness is one of the best defenses against scams."

HCSO says it will never call residents to demand payment, request gift cards, or instruct them to travel to a specific location to resolve a warrant or legal matter.