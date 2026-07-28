Abbott leads Hinojosa in latest poll on Texas governor’s race

The Brief A poll of likely Texas voters showed incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Gina Hinojosa in the governor’s race. Texas Public Opinion Research conducted the poll of likely Texas voters between July 15 and 17. About 10% of voters said they were still undecided.



Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads his Democratic challenger, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, in a poll released Tuesday.

What's new:

Texas Public Opinion Research conducted the poll of 1,048 likely Texas voters between July 15 and July 17. While the group describes itself as nonpartisan, it is run by Luke Warford, a Democrat who ran for the Texas Railroad Commission in 2022.

The poll found that 45% of likely voters back Abbott, 42% support Hinojosa and 10% were undecided. The poll had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.4 points.

By the numbers:

Most voters in the poll identified as Republican (42%), followed by Democrat (35%) and Independent (20%).

Hinojosa leads with independents and moderates, as well as Black and Latino voters. Abbott leads among college-educated and white voters.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (right). (Getty Images)

Hinojosa holds a six-point lead over Abbott on favorability, according to the poll.

The poll found that affordability is the top issue on voters’ minds.

What's next:

Early voting in the 2026 midterm elections starts in Texas on Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3.