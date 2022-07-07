Hays County sheriff investigating man for multiple fraud cases

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fraud case and is looking for more victims in the Hays County and Hill Country area.

HCSO said Jesus Leonel Velerio-Santos claims to do cabinet work for people at a discounted rate in the Austin, San Antonio and Hill Country area.

He requests half of the payment up front and the rest when he completes the work. However, HCSO said Velerio-Santos disappears with the money and is unable to be contacted by victims.

Velerio-Santos is currently in custody in Kerr County for offenses similar to those committed in Hays County.

If you have been contacted by Velerio-Santos, please contact Det. Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us, or your local law enforcement agency.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com.