Hays County grapples with eliminating license plate readers

The Brief Hays County commissioners continue to delay purchasing more license plate readers Austin Police Chief Davis says the LPRs would have helped police catch the suspect in Monday's mass shooting at a North Austin Target Residents have voiced privacy concerns about the cameras



Hays County commissioners are grappling with the idea of adding more license plate readers for the county.

Meanwhile, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said LPRs would have helped police catch the suspect in Monday's mass shooting.

However, residents have voiced privacy concerns about the cameras.

Shooting at North Austin Target

What they're saying:

Ethan Nieneker is the man Austin police say shot and killed three people in the parking lot of a target in North Austin, stole two cars, then was found in South Austin. Davis said multiple 911 calls and APD’s Air Support helped them find him Monday afternoon.

Chief Davis said license plate readers would have helped, too.

"I'm a big fan of the, and maybe not Flock camera, definitely a fan of LPR and what that can do and when you're looking at violent crimes such as this, it absolutely helps in the apprehension," Davis said.

Flock cameras take pictures of cars passing by and if one is connected to a crime, law enforcement is alerted. Austin Police doesn’t have them anymore as back in June, Austin’s program ended after the city manager decided to axe it.

Hays County grapples with ending program

What they're saying:

Ending the program is a move Hays County Commissioners may be considering, too.

"I feel like right now when it comes to the type of carceral surveillance ALPRs represent, we’re on a very slow-moving train to a very dangerous place," San Marcos resident Amy Camp said.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office currently uses six license plate reader cameras. The department is looking to purchase four more.

In February, the Commissioners Court approved the purchase using grant money. The order form was incomplete though, as it was missing a signature, so it went back to Commissioners Court to rubber stamp it again. Now, commissioners continue to delay the vote.

"My interest in terminating all Flock contracts, agenda item, will not open, I will not open I3 because I’ve committed to giving time for conversation," Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

Hays County residents have expressed privacy concerns.

"Any freedom loving person should be against this," Texas State professor Nathan Pino said.

"Safety comes from a fair legal system and from giving people the tools to thrive, not from mass surveillance," Mano Amiga policy director Eric Martinez said.

Hays County Sheriff Anthony Hipolito said in a statement:

"Flock technology has proven to be an invaluable tool for modern law enforcement. Its ability to quickly capture and relay critical vehicle information has enhanced our investigative capabilities, increased our efficiency, and ultimately helped us solve crimes faster. This system acts as a force multiplier—providing data that allows our deputies to respond swiftly, track down suspects, recover stolen property, and, most importantly, keep our community safe. I was elected to keep Hays County safe, and I believe I would be doing a disservice to our community if I did not leverage the best technology available to protect them. Flock is not just a piece of technology; it’s a partner in our mission to protect and serve with integrity, accountability, and unwavering dedication to public safety and justice."

What's next:

The Judge said he is giving one more week to hear from community members, then this topic will be back on next Tuesday's Commissioners Court agenda.