Hays High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus

The Brief A Hays High School student brought a gun to school The 15-year-old was arrested and taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center No one was injured



A Hays High School student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus.

What we know:

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 4, a student told staff they heard another student talk about bringing a gun on campus.

During the course of an investigation, a 15-year-old teen had a gun with a defaced serial number.

The teen was taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center for the following:

• Felony 2- Unl Carry Weapon Prohibit Places IAT WFZ

• Felony 3- Threat Exhbt/Use Firearm School/Bus w/Poss/Acc

• Misdemeanor A- Unl Carrying Weapon

• Misdemeanor A- Tamper w/Identification Numbers

This investigation is still ongoing.

If you have information regarding this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: www.P3tips.com.