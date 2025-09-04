Hays High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Hays High School student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus.
What we know:
According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 4, a student told staff they heard another student talk about bringing a gun on campus.
During the course of an investigation, a 15-year-old teen had a gun with a defaced serial number.
The teen was taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center for the following:
• Felony 2- Unl Carry Weapon Prohibit Places IAT WFZ
• Felony 3- Threat Exhbt/Use Firearm School/Bus w/Poss/Acc
• Misdemeanor A- Unl Carrying Weapon
• Misdemeanor A- Tamper w/Identification Numbers
This investigation is still ongoing.
If you have information regarding this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: www.P3tips.com.
The Source: Information from the Hays County Sheriff's Office