Health officials urging people to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible

With COVID-19 and the flu, health officials are bracing for a tough fall and winter. And, they're urging people to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible.

If you've ever had the flu you've probably come across symptoms like fever, chills, congestion, muscle aches, cough, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

The novel coronavirus- the same symptoms, or you could be asymptomatic.

So this year as flu season is nearing doctors are encouraging people, like they do every year, to get the vaccine.

Dr. Anas Daghestani with the Austin Regional Clinic says flu preps have been months in the making. The flu shot is available right now at ARC if a patient goes through their doctor and wants the vaccine.

Mid-September anyone will be able to go to a nurse who administers the vaccine without seeing a doctor.

Advertisement

He says this year they're prepared to administer both flu and COVID tests simultaneously via nasal swab and are aware this season will be very different than the others.

But one thing's clear he says you'll protect your community and yourself if you wear your mask, wash your hands, get the flu shot, and listen to your body.