Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say

Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay.

The fire is burning at Aceros America, located at 13838 Harlee Road in Palmetto. Fire crews from Manatee and surrounding counties were spraying 2,100 gallons of specialized foam on the fire in an effort to create a blanket over the burning metal.

The fire marshal said a nearby airport was also sending a fire management aircraft to help.

Wind was pushing the plume of smoke southwest over Tampa Bay and away from most populated land.

However, he said the fire would likely burn into the night.

"We will probably be working late into the evening in order to get this fire put out," he said.

The fire marshal confirmed that the same scrapyard, where metals, plastics and other materials are processed for recycling, caught fire in April.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Aerial view of metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County

No injuries were reported.

Harlee Road was closed due to the fire, but the Manatee County Jail was operating normally and inmate visitation was open.