Man robbed woman in front of her kid at North Austin ATM: APD

The Brief APD looking for man who robbed woman in front of her child, friend Robbery took place at a North Austin ATM Woman sustained bruises on her arms from the encounter



Austin police are looking for a man who robbed a woman in front of her child and friend at a North Austin ATM.

What we know:

APD says that the incident happened on March 8 around 4:40 p.m. at an ATM at 5775 Airport Boulevard, near E Koenig Lane.

The woman was using the ATM and as she walked away, a man approached and asked for money to buy drugs. When she refused, he aggressively pulled on her purse, causing "visible redness on her arm."

The man grabbed her by the arms, attempting to push her against a wall while she and her child yelled for help. The man snatched items from her hands and fled when the child's screams drew attention, says APD.

The suspect removed his jacket and tucked it under his arm to change his appearance.

The woman sustained bruises on her arms from the encounter.

Suspect description

(Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid to late 40s, approximately 5'10" and about 160 lbs.

He has short black hair and an unshaven black/grey beard and was last seen in a blue jacket over a black vest with a white T-shirt underneath, black pants, and faded black or brown Nike sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.