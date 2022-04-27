New H-E-B store in New Braunfels to feature 2-story True Texas BBQ

New Braunfels is getting a brand new H-E-B and it will be the first location in the company with some unique features.

The new 122,000-square-foot will replace the existing location in New Braunfels located on Walnut Avenue. It will have the first two-story True Texas BBQ and Home by H-E-B department.

True Texas BBQ is H-E-B's barbecue restaurant that was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.

Home by H-E-B features two brands, Haven + Key and Texas Proud.

Haven + Key has on-trend seasonal items from candles, mirrors, and toss pillows, to kitchen textiles, rugs, throw blankets, and accent furniture.

The Texas Proud brand celebrates Texas-style and features many similar items made by Texas-based artisans and businesses such as wood and antler art from Broken Antler in Converse, leather goods from Lucio Tailoring Co. in San Antonio, cowhide benches from Texas Bench Worx in Luling, and hand-poured candles from Rustic Swank in New Braunfels.

The new store is also expected to add more jobs to the local community. It will employ more than 500 partners, which will be an increase of about 150 new positions. Openings are still available and those looking for employment opportunities can apply here.

Hours for the new store will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and it will operate seven days a week.