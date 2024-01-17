'Hell blizzard' forces Nebraska rancher to bring horses inside home amid -17 temperature

During a recent Nebraska blizzard , a rancher went to great lengths to ensure the safety and well-being of her horses.

Niobrara resident Kelly Rowley said she had not started construction on her barn yet and was worried about the impact of plummeting temperatures on her two horses – a 3-year-old stud colt named Rip, and Diamond, a 19-year-old mare.

SEE BLIZZARD BLAST THROUGH PLAINS AS SNOW LIMITS VISIBILITY ON MAJOR HIGHWAYS

Despite the extreme conditions that would cause physical discomfort to anyone standing outside for even a brief moment, Rowley was determined to protect her horses from the harsh weather.

"It was awful," Rowley told FOX Weather as she described the conditions as temperatures dropped to -17 degrees Saturday.

This photo is the moment Rowley decided to do what she did. (Kelly Rowley)

"We don't have a barn down there yet. It's in progress, and the blizzard just took over before I could get fully prepared," she added.

'ALL WE CAN DO IS PRAY': PRIZED HORSES BURIED IN SNOW DURING NORTH DAKOTA'S HISTORIC BLIZZARD

(FOX Weather)

Rowley typically doesn't use blankets to cover her horses during winter . However, this time, she had to use them as the windbreak was not sufficient enough, and all she had were tarps and zip ties to put them up.

To ensure the safety and warmth of Rip and Diamond, she took matters into her own hands and took them inside her home.

"The whole time this hell blizzard was going on, I had a very bad cold, and I was just drained," she said. "Maybe I wasn’t in my right mind. I don’t know, but I did know everything was going to be OK because these are some pretty good horses ."

'LIKE WE DID AS KIDS': HORSE MAKES SNOW ANGELS WITH HER OWNER IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Image 1 of 6 ▼ During a recent Nebraska blizzard, Kelly Rowley went to great lengths to ensure the safety and well-being of her horses. (Kelly Rowley)

Rowley didn't mind the mess left behind for the hour and a half that Rip and Diamond made themselves at home. She was planning on tearing down the home and rebuilding it in the spring.

"You would think a horse in a new place would be a little scared and cause a scene, but they didn't," Rowley said. "The second I put them where I wanted them, they didn't move. They closed their eyes and just stood there. They were so calm and serene."

I'm sure you're wondering, did Rip and Diamond poop on her floors?

"Yes, but that's OK," Rowley chuckled. "I've got lots of boot trays, and that caught it every time. It really wasn't as bad as some people think."