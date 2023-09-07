High-rise fire in downtown Austin: person trapped on balcony removed, 2 pets dead

Two pets are dead and are on the scene of a high-rise fire in downtown Austin, where at least one person has been evaluated for smoke inhalation and an unconscious pet is being treated.

AFD says crews responded to the fire around 10:54 a.m. Thursday morning. AFD says the fire started on the 10th floor of 507 Sabine St., and it appears to have been controlled by the sprinkler system.

42 firefighters responded to the scene. Upon entering the lobby, crews were met with light smoke; upon arrival to the 10th floor, crews were met with "a lot of smoke," according to AFD.

One person was trapped on the 10th floor; that person was not in the room where the fire began.

Firefighters protected that person in place by placing them on a balcony away from the fire; that person was removed at around 11:25 a.m. and was evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS.

The fire was under control at 11:34 a.m.

AFD says a dog and a cat died in the apartment where the fire began.

AFD has ruled the fire accidental, saying a stove was left on, which ignited nearby combustibles.