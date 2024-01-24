High school senior from Lockhart ISD dies in car crash

A senior at Lockhart High School died in a crash, the school district said.

Lockhart ISD said Yairette Tovar-Pineda died Tuesday, Jan. 23 in a car crash.

A crisis intervention team has been called to the school to help with the needs of students, parents and staff.

Yairette Tovar-Pineda. Photo courtesy: GoFundMe page

"Please join me in holding her loved ones in our hearts and prayers as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, and friend," the school district said in a statement.

Tovar-Pineda's friends and family made a GoFundMe page to help with her funeral.

They said Tovar-Pineda just turned 18 years old in December and was excited to graduate this spring.

If you would like to help out, click here.