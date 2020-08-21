Hill Country Galleria hosting drive-in, rooftop concert series

The Hill Country Galleria is hosting a drive-in, rooftop concert series! The concert series will take place from Friday, August 28 to Sunday, August 30.

Organizers say the event was created as a way to reimagine the live music experience in a time of social distancing by letting people enjoy a concert from the comfort of a vehicle or personal tailgating area.

The event is free and the capacity is limited so those wanting to attend need a complimentary ticket and there a few ways to win them.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

One ticket per vehicle gets you and your friends or family your own personal tailgate space. You may stay in your car to enjoy or bring your own chairs but guests are reminded that once you exit your vehicle, you must wear a facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Black Fret artists Love & Chaos, Henry Invisible, and Darkbird will be performing. Love & Chaos will be performing Friday, August 28, Henry Invisible on Saturday, August 29, and Darkbird on Sunday, August 30.

The venue opens at 6 p.m. each night and the concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.

Curbside to-go can be ordered from Galleria restaurants if guests attending want to have refreshments during the show.

The event is happening at the Hill Country Galleria located at 12700 Hill Country Boulevard in Bee Cave. It will be at Parking Garage A which is the garage near Dillard's, across from H&M, on the west side of the property.

Full details about the event, including safety protocols, can be found here.