Hill Elementary School to host grand opening ceremony

Hill Elementary School is set to celebrate its new modernized campus next week.

As part of the 2017 Bond Program, Hill Elementary School received a new fourth-grade classroom wing, maker spaces, gym and renovated outdoor learning areas.

This ribbon-cutting will take place Tuesday, March 1 at the Hill Elementary School Gym, 8601 Tallwood Drive.

In person attendance will be limited. Families, neighbors and community members are invited to join the virtual livestream of the ceremony on AISD.TV or the Austin ISD Facebook page.

