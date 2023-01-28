'Bear' on Mars captures internet's imagination

article

Is it a bear? A wolf? A doge? The internet has mixed opinions on an image released by NASA showing what looks like a bear’s face on Mars.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting the Red Planet and sending back high-resolution photos for about 17 years, captured the image on Dec. 12. The orbiting camera is part of the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, known as HiRISE, which is managed by the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory in Tucson, Arizona.

When HiRISE shared the bear photo on Twitter, the internet had its own ideas about what the figure resembles. Some said it looks more like "Doge," the famed internet meme-turned cryptocurrency. Others posed that it’s an owl’s face.

What it really is, researchers say, is a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters for the eyes and a "circular fracture pattern" that makes up the head.

READ MORE: Green comet sighting: Here's when to see this celestial view unlikely to return for millions of years

"The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater," HiRISE researchers say.