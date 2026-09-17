Historic Killeen church destroyed by fire days after celebrating 75th anniversary

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The Brief Killeen's oldest Black church has been destroyed by a fire Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church had just days before celebrated its 75th anniversary



An historic church in Killeen has been destroyed by a fire just days after it celebrated its 75th anniversary

What they're saying:

"With hearts filled with sadness, we share the heartbreaking news that Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church suffered a devastating fire today, just two days after we gathered together to celebrate 75 years of service, faith, love, and ministry," the church posted on its Facebook page on Sept. 15.

"75 years of service cannot be erased by one day. We have a history. We have a testimony. We have memories. And most importantly, we still have God."

"As we mourn what happened today, let us stand together—not in fear, but in faith."

The backstory:

Killeen officials say the Killeen Fire Department responded to the fire on Sept. 15 in the 500 block of S. 42nd Street at around noon.

Crews arrived and found a vegetation fire that had spread to the church and flames were coming out of the roof.

The fire was brought under control at around 12:45 p.m.

33 Killeen Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported, and the building was declared a total loss.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the fire was determined accidental.

Investigators found that sparks from a heat-producing tool being used at a nearby salvage yard started the fire.

Combustible materials at the salvage yard contributed to the fire spreading quickly to the church.

What you can do:

A page has been set up for people to donate to help the church.

The Killeen Fire Department reminds residents to use caution when using tools or equipment that produce sparks, especially near combustible materials.

If a fire starts, call 911 immediately.

Do not delay calling for help while attempting to put out the fire yourself.