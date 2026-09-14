Lago Vista ISD student dies in e-motorcycle crash

The Brief Lago Vista ISD student dies after e-motorcycle crash Police say teen was not wearing safety equipment at the time He has been identified as a student at Lago Vista High School



A 14-year-old Lago Vista ISD student has died after an e-motorcycle crash in Lago Vista.

According to police, the teenager was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

The crash happened the evening of Friday, Sept. 11 in the area of Outpost Trace and Thunderbird Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates the teenager had been riding with his friends when he lost control and crashed.

Despite life-saving measures by first responders, the teen died from his injuries. His family was notified and has received assistance from victim services.

"The Lago Vista Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss. We ask our community to respect the privacy of the family as they grieve," said the police department.

School district mourns loss of student

Local perspective:

In a letter to families, Lago Vista ISD superintendent Dr. Mindy Curran named the student killed as Lago Vista High School student Kashton Vallee.

"This is an unimaginable loss for our Viking family, and our thoughts and prayers are with Kash’s family, friends, classmates, and all those who knew and loved him," said Curran in the letter. "We offer our deepest condolences and ask our community to please respect the privacy of the family as they grieve."

The district will be providing additional counseling on Monday for students and staff and encourages families to check in with their children about the loss.

Curran also provided guidance from the National Association of School Psychologists for supporting grieving kids:

Be understanding and tolerant of common grief reactions.

Provide opportunities to express thoughts and feelings about death.

Answer questions using concrete descriptions and be prepared for repeated questions.

Understand that some children may feel less comfortable showing feelings and seeing expressions of grief in others. Make sure to provide these students with a variety of ways to express grief.

"In our close-knit community, a loss like this touches all of us. In the days ahead, let us surround this family and one another with kindness, compassion, and care," Curran ended the letter. "Lago Vista ISD will continue to support our students, staff, and families as our community mourns this loss."

E-motorcycle safety

Dig deeper:

In light of the tragedy, Lago Vista police is taking a moment to highlight e-motorcycle safety.

According to Texas law, riders are required to have a US Department of Transportation-approved helmet and appropriate protective gear on while operating the vehicle.

Police are also encouraging parents to know about the vehicle their child is using and about the legal differences between e-bikes and e-motorcycles. Parents are also advised to talk with their kids about safe riding practices.

E-bike laws

There are three classes of e-bikes under Texas law:

Class 1: pedal assisted with no throttle, top assisted speed of 20 mph, 750 watt max power, no minimum age

Class 2: pedal assisted with a throttle, top assisted speed of 20 mph, 750 watt max power, no minimum age

Class 3: pedal assisted with a throttle, top assisted speed of 28 mph, 750 watt max power, minimum rider age of 15

Operators under 16 are required to wear a helmet regardless of the e-bike's class. No license is required.

Riders have the same rights and duties as drivers of motor vehicles, including obeying traffic laws regarding speed, signage, signaling and pedestrians. Riders should also ride on the right to avoid impeding traffic flow.

E-bikes cannot carry passengers unless designed to do so.

Bikes must have:

Brakes that skid on dry, level pavement

Operable pedals

A permanent label with the e-bike class, top assisted speed and motor wattage

Front white light visible up to 500 feet

Rear red reflector or light visible between 50 and 300 feet

Class 3 bikes must have a speedometer

Electric dirt bikes/motorcycles vs electric bikes

Battery-operated dirt bikes, or motorcycles, mini-motorcycles, or pocketbikes, are illegal for anyone of any age to operate on a public road or sidewalk unless registered, titled and plated. If not, these can only be used on private property.

Other law enforcement agencies have said that parents can be held criminally responsible, in several ways, for allowing their child or children to use these.

Electric dirt bikes or motorcycles are not the same thing as electric bikes.

E-motorcycle laws

E-motorcycles are classified as Class M vehicles, which require a valid Class M license, DMV registration and insurance to operate. Riders must also obey all traffic laws.

E-motorcycles must have a throttle, be capable of speeds over 28 mph and have 750 or more watts of power. Helmets are also required for riders under 21 years old.

Other agencies have noted that some vehicles being marketed as "e-bikes" may be legally classified as e-motorcycles due to their equipment.

Riders are also advised to follow traffic laws, wear proper safety gear, including helmets, and make sure their equipment meets all legal requirements.