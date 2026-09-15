Training accident at Fort Hood leaves one soldier dead and another injured

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The Brief A 1st Cavalry Division soldier was killed and another was injured during a training vehicle rollover at Fort Hood. The injured service member is currently receiving medical treatment, though their specific condition has not been disclosed. The military is holding the deceased soldier's identity pending family notification, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division has died following a vehicle rollover incident during training at Fort Hood, military officials announced.

Fort Hood soldier dies in crash

The crash happened on September 14, leaving one soldier dead and another service member injured. The injured soldier is currently receiving medical care, though officials have not released additional details regarding their condition.

What they're saying:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our First Team Soldier," said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Trooper’s family, loved ones, and teammates. The 1st Cavalry Division is steadfast in supporting them through this difficult time."

What's next:

The identity of the deceased service member is being withheld pending 24 hours after the completion of next-of-kin notifications.

Military authorities stated that the incident is under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.