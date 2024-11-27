Driver leaves scene after hitting vehicle and pedestrian in South Austin

The Brief Police looking for hit-and-run suspect Driver hit a vehicle and a pedestrian in South Austin



The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle who failed to stop after hitting a vehicle and a pedestrian in South Austin.

The incident happened on November 23 at around 6:35 p.m. in the 7800 block of South 1st Street.

Officials say the driver of a small black sedan, believed to be a 2019-2023 Toyota Corolla, collided with another vehicle and a pedestrian.

The driver did not stop to help and left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the sedan will have front-end collision damage and will be missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111.

You can also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.