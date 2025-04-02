More than 40 arrested in Hays County amid Tren de Aragua investigation

The Brief More than 40 people, including minors, were arrested after a search of a home in Hays County The people arrested were allegedly members and associates believed to be part of the Venezuelan transnational gang, Tren de Aragua (TdA) Charges are now pending



More than 40 people were arrested in Hays County after an investigation into the Venezuelan transnational gang, Tren de Aragua (TdA).

What we know:

For more than a year, the FBI, ICE, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and several other federal, state and local partners, have been investigating members and associates believed to be part of the Venezuelan transnational gang, Tren de Aragua (TdA).

The FBI has information about a possible gathering of suspected TdA members and associates in Hays County.

On April 2, multiple law enforcement agencies searched a home in Hays County.

As a result, over 40 people, including minors, were arrested. Narcotics were also seized from the home. Charges are pending.

This case is currently under investigation.