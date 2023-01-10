Austin police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian

Austin police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in North Austin.

Investigators say the driver hit a pedestrian named Lloyd P. Goodnoe in the 100 block of E. Rundberg Lane on Saturday, December 31 at 2:46 a.m.

Goodnoe, 58, was taken to a hospital where he died days later.

If you have any information about the driver or a description of the vehicle, call APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.