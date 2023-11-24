Holiday light display in Cedar Park helping community

article

Central Texas is lighting up for Christmas, and one home in Cedar Park turned its twinkling lights into a way to give back to the community.

"It's amazing," said Monica McKitterick-Smith, the president of the board of directors for the Williamson County CASA. "I mean, where else can you just pull up off of a random road in Cedar Park and see such an amazing light show?"

The kids watching the lights dance to music couldn’t agree more.

"It's like if you were actually like at the North Pole but like way better," said Leila Jackson, who watched the Christmas lights.

The home is maybe a bit smaller than Santa's workshop, but it delivers the same amount of Christmas magic.

"Between Santa, the Grinch, and the show itself, it's become a very large attraction," said Ramon Mendoza, who owns the festive home.

Mendoza has been decorating his yard and house with Christmas lights for about ten years now.

"Our kids really enjoy it," said Mendoza.

The impact it has on his community is something he can't wrap under a tree.

"You see the memories that you make for families," said Mendoza. "The kids lighting up when they see the shows and the traditions that come about, and then you add in the fact that we're helping CASA."

Every year, Mendoza's house raises about $8,000 to $10,000 in donations for the CASA of Williamson County.

"CASA is such a great necessity in this area," said McKitterick-Smith. "We don't realize how many foster children that are in need, are neglected and abused, and that's where the volunteers of casa really step in."

Not even the Grinch, who made a surprise appearance on Friday, can steal the joy the show brings.

"I really like the about the Grinch thing and all the flowers and especially the candy canes and that too," said Leila Jackson.

"Like those snowflakes on the garage," added Austin Jackson.

The light show begins at 6 pm every night. It plays Sunday through Thursday until 9:30 pm and Friday and Saturday until 10:30 pm.

The address is 905 Lone Star Dr, Cedar Park, TX, 78613.

Mendoza said Santa and the Grinch tend to show up on the weekends.

