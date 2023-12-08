'Home Alone' fans shocked by almost 250% increase in grocery prices since iconic shopping trip

article

After being left alone for the holidays, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister famously went grocery shopping in the 1990 classic "Home Alone," purchasing a large haul of food and everyday household items for under $20.

With today's prices, however, McCallister would need a lot more in his piggy bank and Americans are taking notice.

Items including a half gallon of milk, a half gallon of orange juice, a TV dinner, bread, frozen mac and cheese, laundry detergent, cling wrap, toilet paper, a pack of army men and dryer sheets cost the character, played by Macaulay Culkin, $19.83.

Last year, the same grocery list cost $44.40, and this year, it costs a whopping $72.28 in 2023.

One West Virginia mother-of-two and small business owner joined "FOX & Friends First" Thursday with her reaction to rising costs.

"Different parts of the country are going to see different rates of inflation. And I know that some rates of inflation are normal across decades. But the inflation that we have felt in the grocery store has been just the same as every other American. And it is tough trying to pay for groceries week to week," Drifter Donuts owner Rochelle Chalmers said.

While there has been some cooling in prices since inflation's peak, prices are still pinching the wallets of everyday Americans and creating challenges for business owners.

According to the October consumer price index (CPI), the price of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, was unchanged in October from the previous month. Prices climbed 3.2% from the same time last year.

THE ATLANTIC EXPLAINS ‘WHY AMERICANS HATE A GOOD ECONOMY’ AS BIDEN'S POLLING SOURS

"We wish that the prices would have stayed the same. But unfortunately, due to more demand, there's more businesses entering the market after COVID and there's also more supply chain issues that we're dealing with. We've had disruptions in our product," Chalmers said.

"Sometimes we've had to wonder, will we be able to operate? We're a weekend business. Will we make it to this weekend with as much product as we currently have?"

Chalmers added her business has seen prices increase for supplies and products. Cake mix, which is one of the company's most important products, has gone up roughly 28%.

Despite data showing some cooling, most voters are concerned about inflation and higher prices. Three-quarters say the economy is in bad shape, and two-thirds don’t see any signs that it’s turning around.

According to a recent FOX News poll, only 29% optimistically say the worst is over on the economy, an improvement from 25% in 2022.

But more than twice as many, 67%, don’t see any signs the economy has started to turn the corner. That includes most Republicans (84%) and independents (77%).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chalmers and her business have been "very fortunate" with a supportive and small-business-friendly community and so far, she doesn't fear she will have to shut down.

FOX Business Megan Henney and FOX News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.