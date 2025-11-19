Robbery suspect assaulted Home Depot employee: police

The Brief APD looking for North Austin Home Depot robbery suspect The suspect also assaulted a loss prevention employee who attempted to stop him from leaving The man fled the scene in a Ford Taurus



The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a North Austin Home Depot and assaulted an employee on the way out.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Home Depot at 13309 North I-35 service road near W. Howard Lane on Oct. 2 just before 1 p.m.

The suspect stole property and assaulted a loss prevention employee who tried to stop him from leaving.

He fled the scene in a grey or silver Ford Taurus.

He is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old with a medium build and a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with Pokémon designs, a gold chain necklace, blue jeans and grey shoes with white soles.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.