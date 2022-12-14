Austin police looking for man who robbed Home Depot

article

Austin police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect in the robbery of a South Austin Home Depot.

It happened around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the store on I-35 near Ben White Blvd.

Investigators say as soon as the man walked into the store, a staff member recognized him as a frequent shoplifter.

During a confrontation with a staff member, police say the suspect made threats and indicated he had a gun. Then, he took off with stolen items.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid 50s or early 60s. He's about 5'3" tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, t-shirt with a yellow emblem, dark baseball cap, and jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.